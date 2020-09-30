Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Telangana recorded 2,103 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally of infections to 1.91 lakh while the toll rose to 1,127 with 11 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 298 fresh cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgri 176, Rangareddy 172, Nalgonda 141, Karimnagar 103, Bhadradri- Kothagudem 102 and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 29.

Also Read | Rain Alert: Northeastern States to Receive Heavy Rainfall Till October 3, Dry Weather Likely Over Northwest India During Next 5 Days, Says IMD.

The bulletin said 55,359 samples were tested on September 29.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 29.96 lakh.

Also Read | Honda H’Ness Motorcycle Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Honda’s Highness Bike Launch Event.

The samples tested per million population was 80,494, the it said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,60,933, while 29,326 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state climbed further to 84.08 per cent, while it was 83.27 per cent in the country.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.56 per cent at the national level, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)