Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) Eleven alleged drug peddlers were arrested and a large quantity of narcotic substances including heroin and poppy straw were seized from their possession in Samba, Jammu and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

A Punjab-bound truck driven by Kulwant Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, was stopped for checking at Nud in Samba district Sunday, leading to the recovery of 36 kg of Poppy straw, a police spokesman said.

He said the driver was arrested and his truck was also seized.

In another incident, Alam, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, was arrested after 200 grams of heroin was recovered during checking of a sleeper bus at Vijaypur in Samba, the spokesman said, adding Alam was working as a helper in the bus.

Four suspected peddlers were arrested from Miran Sahib and Chatha on the outskirts of Jammu in two separate operations over the past 24 hours, the spokesman said.

He said over 20 grams of heroin and a few sharp edged weapons were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

Five more drug peddlers were arrested along with 65 grams of heroin from Salani bridge in Rajouri district on Saturday, the spokesman said.

He said all the 11 arrested persons were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

