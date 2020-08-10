Jammu, Aug 10 (PTI) Eleven people were booked for allegedly violating curbs put in place here on weekends to contain the spread of COVID-19, police said on Monday.

The weekend lockdown, from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday, came into force on July 24 following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Jammu region, where a total of 35 people have succumbed to the novel disease.

Besides lodging FIRs, Jammu Police also seized 68 vehicles and fined 401 drivers under different sections of the Motor Vehicle Act during the weekend lockdown, a police spokesperson said.

"Jammu Police has been pivotal in spreading awareness amongst the public about the COVID restrictions by all possible means and subsequently for strict implementation of the district magistrate's order, the police has dealt strictly with the violators of the weekend lockdown," he said.

The police urged people to follow the advisories and guidelines for their own safety.

