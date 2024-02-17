Bokaro (Jharkhand), Feb 17 (PTI) As many as 11 inter-state cybercriminals were arrested in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, while three others managed to escape, police said on Saturday.

The police recovered 41 mobile phones, 36 SIM cards of different companies and other documents related to the crime from their possession, a police officer said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Miffed Over Frequent Arrests by Sri Lankan Navy, Rameswaram Fishermen To Boycott Fishing.

Acting on a tip-off that people are being cheated in the name of lottery by members of an inter-state cybercrime gang in the district's Chira Chas area, a police team was set up to conduct a raid, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Chas, Pravin Kumar Singh, said.

Chira Chas is around 126 km away from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS-BJP Alliance Likely in Telangana for LS Polls.

The 11-member police team conducted a raid at the residence of one Jawahar Singh in Chira Chas on Saturday and arrested 11 inter-state cybercriminals, Singh said, adding that three others managed to escape.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)