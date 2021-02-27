Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Punjab on Saturday witnessed 595 more coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the state to 181,597, a health bulletin stated.

With 11 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 5,825, according to the medical bulletin. There are 4,436 active cases as of now.

On Friday, 628 COVID-19 cases had surfaced in the state.

Punjab has been witnessing an uptick in fresh coronavirus cases for more than two weeks.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar saw a maximum of 75 new cases, Jalandhar 70, Patiala 69 and Ludhiana 62, among the new cases that surfaced in the state.

A total of 368 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,71,336, as per the bulletin.

There are 14 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 79 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Over 29,000 samples were collected on Saturday. A total of 49,82,773 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS

