Lucknow, Jul 7 (PTI) Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, raising the toll from the disease to 22,666 in the state, while the infection count climbed to 17,06,934 with 120 fresh cases, the state government said.

Five of the new fatalities were recorded in Shahjahanpur, followed by two in Unnao, the UP government said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 14 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 11 in Gorakhpur.

In the past 24 hours, 191 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 16,82,321.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,947, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.57 lakh samples have been tested and over 5.95 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, it read.

