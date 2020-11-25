Port Blair, Nov 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,667 on Wednesday as 11 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seven new patients have travel history, while four infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Also Read | Travellers From Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa Arriving at Mumbai to Undergo Mandatory RT-PCR Test From Today: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 25, 2020.

Eleven more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The archipelago now has 142 active coronavirus cases, while 4,464 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar Updates: ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ Expected to Make Landfall Today, Heavy Rains Lash Chennai.

The administration has so far sent 1,20,323 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 46 reports are awaited, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)