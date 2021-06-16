Port Blair, Jun 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,280 on Wednesday as 11 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Four new patients have travel history, while seven fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

Fifteen more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,049, the bulletin said.

The Union territory now has 105 active cases. A total of 126 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 3.97 lakh samples for COVID-19, in which the positivity rate was 1.83 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 1.33 lakh people have been vaccinated to date, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)