India News | 11 Police Personnel Quarantined After Inmate Contracts Coronavirus in Mathura

Mathura (UP), May 28 (PTI) Eleven police personnel, including the SHO of Sadar Bazar police station, have been quarantined after an inmate kept there tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, an official said.

“Eleven police personnel including SHO Sadar Bazar and three sub inspectors have been quarantined after an accused who was kept in a temporary jail tested coronavirus positive," District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

Also Read | Lockdown 5.0 Strategy: Amit Shah Seeks Views of Chief Ministers on COVID-19 Shutdown.

Prior to the lockdown, Mathura Nagar Nigam had taken up a drive against encroachments in the city and the accused Deepu Yadav had opposed the move along with his associates. He had evaded arrest since then.

However, he was arrested three days ago and later tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Also Read | Heat Wave Relents After Light Showers in Parts of North India; Slight Dip in Temperature in Rajasthan.

According to officials, 11 police personnel including SHO have been quarantined as they came in contact of the accused.

The district magistrate also inspected Krishna Kutir quarantine centre in Vrindavan and instructed Chief Medical Officer Sanjeev Yadav to maintain a comprehensive file with details of all quarantine centres.

“There should be no compromise on cleanliness and quality of the food served to quarantined persons,” he instructed the officer on duty at the quarantine centre.

From Friday, those who have been lodged in the centre, especially children, will be provided milk, Mishra said.

He has instructed officials to maintain strict vigil in hotspot area of the districts.

With three more persons detected with the virus on Thursday, the number of cases rose to 74 in the district.

While one inmate was found coronavirus positive in the temporary jail, the second case is of a person who had recently returned from Mumbai and resides in Triveni Complex on Goverdhan Road.

The third positive case is of a person from Radhika Vihar on Sonkh Road who had come in contact with a coronavirus positive person.

A coronavirus containment plan has been introduced in the new areas with extensive sampling of every house, the DM further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)