Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy drowned in a pond here on Tuesday evening, police official said.

The incident took place in suburban Andheri when the boy, Usman Salim Sheikh, had gone for fishing in the pond, which was filled to the brim with rainwater, he said.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Saina Nehwal Demand Justice for Hathras Gangrape Victim.

The boy, who was sitting on a rock, apparently slipped and fell into the water body around 5.45 pm, the official said.

Fire brigade officials brought the boy out of the pond and rushed him to civic-run Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, he said.

Also Read | Abhishek Salwan: One of the Best Youngest Digital Marketing Entrepreneur.

The D N Nagar police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation into the matter, said senior inspector Parmeshwar Ganame.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)