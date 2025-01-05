Ratlam (MP), Jan 5 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was killed and two others sustained injuries when an electric motorcycle charging outside a house caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Sunday, police said.

The blaze broke out around 2.30 am in a colony in the Industrial Area police station limits, an official said.

The electric motorcycle was kept for charging outside the house of one Bhagwat Maurya when it caught fire, and the flames spread to another vehicle, said VD Joshi, the in-charge of the Industrial Area police station.

He said the family went to sleep after plugging in the vehicle for charging, and they suddenly woke up to smoke billowing in the house.

They called the fire brigade and managed to come out of the house, but Maurya's granddaughter Antra Choudhary was left behind, and she died of suffocation, the official said.

He said Bhagwati Maurya and Lavanya (12) were injured and are undergoing treatment.

The official said Antra had come to stay at her grandfather's house with her mother and was supposed to return home in Vadodara (Gujarat) on Sunday morning.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added.

