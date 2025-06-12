Varanasi, Jun 12 (PTI) In a solemn tribute to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, 1,100 earthen lamps were lit at the famous Dashashwamedh Ghat here on Thursday.

The Air India plane, carrying 242 people from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed immediately after takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI171 Crash: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran Announces INR 1 Crore Support for Families of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims.

The programme was organised by the Ganga Seva Nidhi.

Sushant Mishra, the president of the organisation, said the victims were paid heartfelt homage through the revered Ganga Aarti in Kashi, which draws thousands of devotees daily.

Also Read | Who Is the Current Civil Aviation Minister of India?.

Before the evening aarti, a two-minute silence was observed by the gathered devotees to offer condolences to the deceased. The lamps were lit on the banks of the Ganga as part of the prayer ritual, seeking peace for the souls lost in the crash, Mishra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)