Nashik, Oct 1 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 76,000-mark on Thursday with the single-day addition of 1,108 patients, the health officials said.

The case count now stands at 76,984, they said.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K’s Kupwara District, Resorts to Heavy Shelling; Indian Army Gives Befitting Reply.

The virus claimed 21 more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,391, they said.

Of them, four deceased were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, 15 from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Here Are 11 Interesting Facts to Know About Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Father of The Nation On His 151st Birth Anniversary.

Of the total number of positive cases, 52,119 were from Nashik city, 20,593 from other parts of the district, 3,761 from Malegaon and 511 from outside the district, the administration said.

So far, 67,192 patients were discharged following their recovery, of whom 801 recovered on Thursday alone. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)