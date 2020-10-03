Kohima, Oct 3 (PTI) At least 111 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Saturday, raising the state's tally to 6,429, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

He appealed to the people to follow the health safety guidelines to contain the spread of the disease.

"Altogether 111 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected 63 in Kohima and 48 in Dimapur," the minister said on Twitter.

Forty-six patients 43 in Dimapur and three in Kohima - 3 were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,207, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 80.99 per cent, Health Department Additional Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Nagaland currently has 1,150 active cases, while 22 have died and 50 patients have migrated to other states.

Dimapur has the highest number of active patients at 709, followed by Kohima at 313, Mon at 76 and Tuensang at 36.

Of the total cases in the state, 3,049 are armed forces personnel and 1,519 returnees, Hangsing said.

A total of 81,538 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in Nagaland so far, he added.

