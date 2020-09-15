New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) As many as 111 infiltration attempts from across the border to Jammu and Kashmir have been successful in the last one year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said 138 terrorists were killed by security forces between March and August this year.

There were 176 attempts of infiltration from across the border to Jammu and Kashmir from August 2019 to July 2020 and 111 of these were successful, he said in a written reply.

Reddy said Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorism, which is sponsored and supported from across the border, for more than the last three decades.

He said the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism.

"As a result, 138 terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020. During this period of six months, 50 security force personnel attained martyrdom in terrorist-related incidents, ceasefire violations and cross border firings in Jammu and Kashmir," the minister added.

