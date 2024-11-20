Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) Vithabai Patil made heads turn when she approached a polling booth in Thane city on Wednesday accompanied by her large family comprising daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

The grand old lady, aged 113, carried the air of a celebrity as she walked erect, showing no signs of her advanced age.

Patil arrived at a local school in Koprigaon in an autorickshaw to cast her vote. She was accompanied by her sons, six daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

The entire family, totalling 30 members, exercised their franchise in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency where Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is in the fray.

With no history of diabetes, high blood pressure, or the need for corrective eyewear, Patil maintained a sharp memory throughout her life, her son Sharad Patil said.

"My mother's active involvement in the election process was a testament to her vibrant spirit and her importance as the matriarch of a large, multi-generational family," he added.

A video of Vithabai Patil arriving at the polling booth and casting her vote has gone viral.

Voting for all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra was held on Wednesday.

