Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 31 (ANI): A total of 1,147 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths have been reported from Rajasthan as of 8 pm on Friday, the state's health department informed.

The total number of cases in Rajasthan now stands at 42,083, including 11,558 active cases and 29,845 recoveries.

So far, 680 deaths have been reported from the state.

As per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India crossed 16 lakh-mark on Friday. (ANI)

