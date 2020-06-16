Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 115 More COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan, State Tally Reaches 13,096

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 11:11 AM IST
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16 (ANI): With 115 more COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Rajasthan, the tally for coronavirus cases in the state stands at 13,096, said the state Health Department.

These cases were reported from Bharatpur (68), Jaipur (21), Jhunjhunu (08), Tonk (06), Dausa (04), Sirohi (04), Jhalawar (03) and Bhilwara (01) districts of the state.

As per the official data, there are 3,000 active cases while 9,794 have recovered and 9,567 were discharged.

The total number of fatalities stands at 302 in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

