Amaravati, Mar 6 (PTI): The cumulative COVID-19 positives rose to 8,90,556 as Andhra Pradesh added 115 new cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state also reported 93 recoveries and one fatality, a health department bulletin said.

The active caseload has now increased to 921 after a total of 8,82,462 recoveries and 7,173 deaths, it said.

Chittoor district once again reported the highest 32 cases in a day, followed by Krishna 20 and Visakhapatnam 18.

Of the remaining 10 districts, SPS Nellore and Prakasam reported zero new cases and Vizianagaram only one and the others less than eight each.

Chittoor also reported one more COVID-19 fatality in a day.

Krishna district again crossed the three-figure mark, having 115 active cases now, behind Chittoors 236.

The remaining districts have less than 100 active cases each, with Vizianagaram once again sliding below 10. PTI

