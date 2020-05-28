India News | 115 New COVID-19 Cases in J-K; Total Tally 2,036

Srinagar, May 28 (PTI) The total tally of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 2,000 mark with 115 fresh cases reported on Thursday, officials said.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the Union Territory so far stood at 2,036. It has witnessed 27 coronavirus-related deaths.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Clarifies, Says It Has Appealed to Civil Aviation Ministry to Reduce Flights From 5 States, No Ban.

An official said, "115 new coronavirus cases were detected in the Union Territory on Thursday."

Of these fresh cases, 14 were from Jammu region, 101 are from Kashmir region, they said.

Also Read | 115 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Jammu and Kashmir: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

Among the 2,036 COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, 1,636 are in Kashmir, while 400 are in Jammu region, officials said.

There were 1,150 active cases in the Union Territory – 849 in Kashmir and 301 in Jammu, with 859 patients having been cured of the disease, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)