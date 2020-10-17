Ahmedabad, Oct 17 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,58,635 with 1,161 new cases being reported on Saturday, the state health department said.

With the death of nine COVID-19 patients, the death toll rose to 3,629, it said.

Also Read | Dasara 2020: Nine Day Dasara Festival Gets Off to Colourful Start at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vjayawada.

At the same time, recoveries exceeded new cases. With 1,270 patients being discharged during the day, the total number of recovered cases rose to 1,40,419, the department said in its release.

This improved the state's recovery rate to 88.52 percent.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Now Starts COVID-19 Express Test Facility for Departing Passengers, Visitors; RT-PCR Testing Facility Installed at Terminal 2.

52,746 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 53,22,288.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,58,635, new cases 1,161, total deaths 3,629, discharged 1,40,419, active cases 14,587, and people tested so far 53,22,288.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)