Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district rose to 1,049 on Sunday with the detection of 117 fresh cases, including 44 jail inmates, officials said.

Five roadways employees and three bank staff are also among the new cases, they said.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, results of 1,547 samples were received on Sunday. The recovery count rose to 3474 with 113 more recoveries, the DM said.

Jail sources said a record 44 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. So far 619 jail inmates have tested positive for the infection.

In a related development, 1,216 people were fined a total of Rs 1,43,450 for not wearing face masks in public on Sunday. The action was taken as part of a drive started by the district authorities.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said police issued challans to violators in 20 police station areas in the district on Sunday.

The Secretary of Urban Development Department, Inderkant Tripathi, who is the COVID-19 nodal officer in Muzaffarnagar district, said anyone found spitting in the open should be made to clean the place as well. He was addressing a review meeting attended by district officials, including the DM and the CMO.

