Nashik, Aug 30 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 36,490 on Sunday with a single-day addition of 1,170 such patients, health officials said.

The virus claimed six more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 862, they said.

One of the deceased was from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, two from Malegaon and three from other parts of the district.

So far, 111 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 486 in NMC limits and 242 in other parts of the district.

Of the total number of positive patients, 24,805 were from Nashik city, 2,509 from Malegaon and 8,964 from other parts of the district, the administration said.

So far, 28,512 patients were discharged following their recovery, of which 534 recovered on Sunday alone. PTI

