Ahmedabad, Oct 15 (PTI) As many as 1,185 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the state's case count to 1,56,283, the health department said on Thursday evening.

Eleven patients succumbed to COVID-19 during this period, it said in a release.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Gujarat thus stands at 3,609.

On the other hand, 1,329 patients also recovered in the last 24 hours in the state, it said.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,56,283, new cases 1,185, death toll 3,609, discharged 1,37,870, active cases 14,804 and people tested so far 52,16,885.

