Dehradun, Sep 17 (PTI) A total of 1,192 people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the state's pandemic tally to 37,139, while 13 more infected people died.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 430 cases, Nainital 203, Haridwar 149, Udham Singh Nagar 117, Chamoli 67, Pauri 52, Pitgoragarh 49, Uttarkashi 39, Almora 30, Tehri 19, Rudraprayag 15, Bageshwar 13 and Champawat nine cases, according to a state health department bulletin.

Meanwhile, 13 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the death toll to 460.

Of the 13 latest fatalities, eight were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, two from Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital and one each from Doon Medical College, Dehradun's Mahant Indresh Hospital and Base Hospital, Srinagar, it said.

According to the bulletin, 24,810 people have recovered and 155 have migrated out of the state, while there are 11,714 active cases.

