Pune, Oct 15 (PTI) Pune district reported 1,197 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,11,627, a health official said on Thursday evening.

With 38 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,335 he added.

"Of 1,197 cases, 549 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,56,144 cases so far.

"However, 825 patients were also discharged from hospitals in the city," the official said.

With 322 new cases, the tally in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area rose to 84,886, he said.

