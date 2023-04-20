Hyderabad, Apr 20 (PTI): Twelve people were arrested here for allegedly indulging in online cricket betting during IPL matches, Cyberabad police said on Thursday.

Based on reliable information about online cricket betting being organised at two places under Pet Basheerabad Police Station limits, police teams on April 19 apprehended 12 cricket bookies while they were "indulging" in betting related to IPL 2023, a release from Cyberabad police said.

Police seized net cash of Rs 50 lakh, betting boards, laptops, mobile phones, TVs, and 4 four-wheelers from their possession. Five main bookies are absconding, it said. A case has been registered.

Further probe is on.

