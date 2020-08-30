Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) Twelve more people succumbed to coronavirus in Haryana on Sunday as the state reported another major spike of 1,295 cases, pushing its infection count to 63,282.

So far, the state has reported 682 deaths due to the infection, according to a health bulletin.

On August 26, Haryana had reported 1,397 infections, its highest number since the pandemic broke out in the state.

On Sunday, four fatalities were reported from Panipat, three from Ambala, two from Kurukshetra one each from Faridabad, Rohtak and Sirsa, the bulletin said.

The districts from where the maximum cases were reported are Gurgaon (125), Karnal (121), Ambala (120), Faridabad (119), Yamunanagar (85), Panipat (84) and Panchkula (77), the bulletin said.

The state currently has 10,980 active cases as 51,620 people have been discharged after recovery.

As of Sunday, the state has a recovery rate of 81.57 per cent while the fatality rate hovered around 1.08 per cent. The infection numbers are doubling after every 34 days, according to the bulletin.

