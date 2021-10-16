Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) Haryana reported no new COVID-related death while the state added 12 new infections Saturday, pushing the total case tally to 7,71,061, a government bulletin said.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Gurugram district.

The total active cases in the state stood at 91 while the overall recoveries was 7,60,898.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said.

