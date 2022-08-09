Gonda (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Twelve people were injured after a 'tazia' came in contact with a power line during a Muharram procession here on Tuesday, police said.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, they said.

Also Read | Manipur: Five-Day-Old Economic Blockade Called Off, Internet Services Restored.

Circle Officer, Colonelganj, Munna Upadhyay said when a Muharram procession reached Rajeshwari Devi Mahavidyalaya in the Katra Bazar police station area, the 'tazia' touched an overhead power line, resulting in injuries to 12 people.

All the injured were immediately rushed to the local community health centre. They were discharged after first-aid, he said.

Also Read | Kolkata St Xavier University’s Assistant Female Professor Forced to Quit For Posting Swimsuit Photos on Instagram Slapped With Rs 99 Crore Defamation Notice!.

Later, the 'tazia' was taken to its destination by others who were part of the procession, Upadhyay said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)