Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday said 12 IPS officers and seven PPS officers have been transferred with immediate effect.

According to an official order, IPS officer Swapan Sharma, who is senior superintendent of police of Jalandhar (rural) will be the new SSP of Amritsar (rural).

Harjeet Singh, SSP of Gurdsapur, has been posted as SSP of Ludhiana (rural) while Alka Meena, SSP of Malerkotla, has been posted as assistant inspector general (intelligence).

Deepak Hilori, SSP of Ludhiana (rural) will be the new SSP of Gurdaspur while Surendra Lamba has been posted as SSP of Ferozepur, according to the order.

Charanjit Singh, SP of Ferozepur, has been shifted as AIG (Intelligence) while B S Meena has been posted as SSP of SBS Nagar.

Sachin Gupta will be the new SSP of Muktsar while N S Bains has been posted as SSP of Kapurthala.

Rajpal Singh has been posted as SSP of Faridkot while Satinder Singh will be the new SSP of Batala.

PPS officer Harkamalpreet Singh has been given the charge of SSP of Pathankot while Avneet Kaur Sidhu has been posted as SSP of Pathankot. Swarandeep Singh has been posted as SSP of Jalandhar (rural).

