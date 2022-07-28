Morigaon/ Barpeta/Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) Twelve alleged Jihadis, with links to the Bangladesh-based terror group Ansarul Islam, were arrested from Assam's Barpeta and Morigaon districts, police officers said on Thursday.

Seven others, suspected to be linkmen of the same outfit were also nabbed in Morigaon district.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Students Given COVID Jab With One Syringe Safe, Says Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said two major terror modules were busted in the state in a “nationally coordinated operation”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)