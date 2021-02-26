Panaji, Feb 26 (PTI) Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Friday reserved his verdict on disqualification petitions filed against 12 MLAs who had left their parties to join the ruling BJP.

The disqualification petitions were filed in August, 2019 by Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar and MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar.

While the Congress has challenged the entry of 10 of its MLAs into the BJP, the MGP's plea is against two of its legislators who also crossed over to the ruling side.

Advocate Abhijit Gosawi, representing Chodankar, told reporters on Friday evening that the Speaker heard the matter during the day and had reserved the verdict.

The last hearing on the petitions was held in February last year, after which, irked by the delay, Chodankar had approached the Supreme Court.

