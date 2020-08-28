Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 12 more fatalities linked to COVID-19 and 1,355 fresh infections on Friday, bringing the death toll from the disease to 1,017 and the virus count to 77,370, according to an official report.

The deaths were reported one each from Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jalore, Kota, Nagaur and Pali, two from Jodhpur and three from Jaipur, it said.

Maximum of 237 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Jaipur, followed by Jodhpur, where 195 people tested positive.

Other cases were reported from various parts of the state, including Ajmer (40), Alwar (49), Banswara (19), Baran (11), Barmer (24), Bharatpur (20), Bhilwara (52), Bikaner (65), Bundi (27), Chittorgarh (21), Churu (34).

A total of 62,033 COVID-19 patients have recovered and the number of active cases in the state is 14,320.

