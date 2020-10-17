Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 12 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,735, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 1,992 new cases with the total number of people infected by COVID-19 now standing at 1,71,281.

Out of the total cases, 21,255 patients are still under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 1,48,228 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 348 till now, followed by 164 in Jodhpur, 128 in Bikaner, 125 in Ajmer, 111 in Kota, 88 in Bharatpur, 73 in Pali, 52 in Nagaur, 60 in Udaipur, 50 in Alwar, 45 in Sikar, 30 in Barmer and 26 each in Dholpur, Banswara, Baran and Rajsamand.

On Saturday, Rajasthan recorded 1,992 new cases, including 372 in Jaipur, 304 in Jodhpur, 226 in Bikaner, 105 in Alwar, 93 in Sikar, 87 in Kota, 85 in Ajmer and 82 in Jalore besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

