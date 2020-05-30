India News | 12 More Succumb to COVID-19, 262 Fresh Cases in UP

Lucknow, May 30 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 213 after 12 more people succumbed to the disease and the number of cases climbed to 7,701, officials said on Saturday.

Three deaths were reported from Firozabad, two from Meerut, one each from Lucknow, Moradabad, Hapur, Siddharthanagar, Jhansi, Farrukhabad and Etah, a health department official said.

Of the 262 fresh cases, 43 were detected in Amethi followed by 23 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 17 in Ghaziabad, 12 each in Moradabad and Kannauj, 11 each in Meerut and Basti and 10 in Baghpat.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 7,701.

Till now, 4,651 patients have recovered from the disease, while 2,837 are undergoing treatment.

