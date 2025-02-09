Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 9 (ANI): At least 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of the National Park area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Sunday.

According to Bastar police officials, the encounter broke out in the forests on Sunday morning.

Also Read | Kaimur Shocker: Woman Kills 2-Year-Old, Chops Off His Legs Using Grader Machine After Exorcist Says 'It Will Help Her Daughter Conceive' in Bihar; 4 Arrested.

"12 Naxalites were killed in the encounter in the National Park area of Bijapur district," they said.

"Two jawans lost their lives, while two others were injured in the gunfight. A search operation is ongoing in the area," they added.

Also Read | Atishi Marlena Steps Down As Delhi CM After AAP's Disastrous Rout in Polls, Submits Resignation to L-G VK Saxena.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)