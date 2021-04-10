Port Blair, Apr 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,161 on Saturday as 12 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two new patients have travel history, while 10 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

One more person has been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 71 active cases, while 5,028 people have been cured of the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested over 3.32 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, the official added.

