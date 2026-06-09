India News | 12 Saal 'bemisaal': Union Minister CR Patil Hails PM Modi's Leadership

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Minister CR Patil on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for soon to become India's longest-serving PM in a continuous term, describing the PM's tenure as 'bemisaal' (unparalleled).

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days served after the first general election in 1952. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.

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Speaking to ANI, Patil highlighted the impact of the Prime Minister's leadership over the past twelve years, describing the period as a time of transformative governance that has touched every corner of the nation.

Reflecting on the government's approach, Patil emphasised that the success of the administration lies in its planning and effective execution.

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"If we were to sum up what the entire nation is saying today in a single word, it would be that Prime Minister Modi's twelve years have been 'unparalleled' (bemisaal). Whether it is across sectors, for every individual, in every region, or in every state, he has formulated and implemented schemes to meet everyone's needs and ensured that the benefits actually reach the people. This comprehensive planning is precisely why people call these twelve years unparalleled," Patil said.

The Union Minister also pointed to PM Modi's ability to connect with voters during election cycles, noting that his presence often changes the political atmosphere.

"Speaking of elections, whenever the Prime Minister's rallies begin, there is a distinct surge in public momentum, which invariably translates into votes. We witnessed this recently in the West Bengal elections, just as we have seen it before," he said.

Patil attributed the Prime Minister's popularity to his down-to-earth nature and his deep understanding of common concerns.

"Prime Minister Modi has always remained grounded and connected to the grassroots. He understands the problems people face on the ground very well and knows the solutions to them; this is why people feel a sense of personal connection with him," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)