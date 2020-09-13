Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy, who is a student of Class 7, has adopted a Royal Bengal Tiger named "Sankalp" in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, Telangana on his birthday, said Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

He handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to a zoo official for the adoption of the tiger for three months.

Also Read | Amit Shah Admitted to AIIMS Again, Days After Being Discharged Following ‘Post COVID-19 Care’.

According to an official release, Chinmay Siddharth Shah, aged 12 years decided to spend his birthday budget to adopt a Royal Bengal Tiger. Chinmay along with his father Siddharth Kantilal Shah visited the office of the curator and handed over the cheque to A Nagamani, Deputy Curator Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

On the same day, Havisha Jain and Vihaan Atul Shah adopted nocturnal animals, and small birds were adopted by sisters Preksha, Priyal, Dhwani and Bhakti Nagda and handed over a cheque of Rs.5,000 each.

Also Read | Dr Sanket Mehta, Surat’s Braveheart Doctor Who Risked Own Life to Save Elderly Patient, Needs Urgent Lung Transplant; Netizens Raise Funds.

A Nagamani thanked the children for showing a great gesture, love and affection towards the conservation of wildlife by adopting the tiger and birds in the zoo park. She also appealed the citizens to come forward in more number and adopt animals at the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)