India News | 12 Years of Continued Service: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years have been marked by continuous service.

Speaking to reporters, the Delhi CM said, "Today, the PM has completed the longest tenure of any Prime Minister serving the country--a tenure marked by continuous service without taking a single day off... Today, every citizen of the country wishes to thank him and express deep gratitude for his contribution toward a 'Viksit Bharat'," Gupta said.

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Earlier in the day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru, and said the achievement 'reflects a transformative era' in the country's development journey.

In a post on X, the Vice President said the milestone was not merely a measure of time in office but a reflection of the changes witnessed across various sectors under PM Modi's leadership.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji on becoming Bharat's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national development journey. Bharat has witnessed remarkable progress under his visionary leadership across every sphere from economic growth and infrastructure expansion to social empowerment and technological advancement; from enhanced global stature to a renaissance of our civilizational consciousness," Radhakrishnan said.

Other than the Vice President, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other NDA allies, and global leaders congratulated PM Modi on the achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday surpassed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. PM Modi has now served 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)