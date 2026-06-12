India News | 12 Years of PM Modi Govt Laid Foundation for 'Viksit Bharat', Transformed Political Culture: Union Minister JP Nadda

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Minister and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday said that the 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government had laid the foundation for a developed India and fundamentally transformed the country's political culture, governance model and public expectations from government.

Addressing a gathering of the BJP Intellectual Cell during the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp 12 Years of Modi Government: Years of Trust, Development and Public Welfare" programme in Shimla, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had completed a record 4,399 days in office, surpassing previous milestones and ushering in a new era of governance.

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"The last 12 years have been golden. They have laid the foundation of the Viksit Bharat envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The political discourse, political narrative and political thought process of the country have undergone a fundamental change under his leadership," he added.

Nadda said that before 2014, many citizens had resigned themselves to the belief that governments would come and go without bringing meaningful change. According to him, politics was dominated by casteism, dynastic rule, appeasement and corruption.

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"PM Modi changed that mindset. Today, governments are formed with the commitment of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. The people have gained confidence and now demand accountability from those in power," he said.

Highlighting key decisions of the PM Modi government, Nadda said the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the abolition of triple talaq and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) reflected the government's willingness to fulfil long-standing commitments.

"Many of these issues were considered impossible to resolve. But under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we have witnessed these historic decisions becoming reality," he said.

The BJP president also highlighted achievements in infrastructure, rural development, electrification, housing, sanitation, road connectivity and digital expansion. He said national highway construction, railway electrification, rural road connectivity, LPG coverage and renewable energy capacity had witnessed unprecedented growth over the last 12 years.

Referring to Himachal Pradesh, Nadda said the state had benefited significantly from central schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, rural electrification initiatives and solar energy programmes.

On national security, he said India had adopted a more assertive stance against terrorism and strengthened its defence capabilities.

"A new normal has been established. Terrorism will be answered firmly, and any act of terror sponsored by a state will invite a response against that state. India today acts with confidence and determination," he said.

Nadda also credited the Modi government with making significant progress in combating Left Wing Extremism, expanding defence production and exports, strengthening India's global standing and promoting indigenous manufacturing.

Referring to the BJP's electoral performance, he said the party had emerged as the largest political force in the country and continued to enjoy widespread public support.

"The people of India have repeatedly reposed their faith in Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. Development and good governance remain the strongest foundations of that trust," he said.

Calling upon party workers and citizens to contribute towards the goal of a developed India by 2047, Nadda said the present generation had a unique opportunity to participate in nation-building.

"We are fortunate to be living in a period when India is moving towards becoming a developed nation. We must all contribute to this mission and become witnesses to the transformation of the country," he added.

Nadda also congratulated BJP workers and supporters for the party's recent performance in local body elections in Himachal Pradesh and expressed confidence that the party would continue to strengthen its position in the state ahead of future electoral contests. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)