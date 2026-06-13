India News | 12 Years of PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: Gujarat Leads Nation in SVAMITVA Scheme Phase II; Issues over Half of India's Property Cards

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA Yojana has emerged as a significant initiative for rural empowerment over the past 12 years.

For decades, the absence of proper documentation of residential properties in villages prevented rural households from securing legal ownership rights and accessing the financial benefits linked to them.

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Today, the scheme is providing rural households with legal ownership records and greater access to financial opportunities. Gujarat has emerged as the leading state in the implementation of the scheme, a distinction made even more notable by the fact that the state accounts for more than half of all property cards generated across the country during the second phase of the scheme.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat leads the nation in the SVAMITVA Scheme implementation. Using advanced drone technology for rural property mapping, the state has generated more than 18.50 lakh legal property cards. In Phase-II (2021-22), drone surveys were conducted in 58,197 villages across India, generating 32,35,260 property cards. Gujarat alone conducted drone flights in 14,900 villages, promulgated 11,511 villages, and prepared 18,50,614 property cards, the highest in the country.

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Effective coordination between the Survey of India, the Gujarat Revenue Department and the Gujarat Panchayati Raj Department has contributed significantly to the success of the initiative. Drone surveys and GIS-based mapping have brought greater transparency to rural property records and village planning. At the district level, Mehsana leads with 1,66,504 property cards, followed by Ahmedabad with 1,53,125 cards. Kheda, Banaskantha and Anand have also crossed the one lakh mark. The transparent verification and issuance process has helped resolve many long-pending land and ownership disputes.

The scheme has transformed rural properties into recognised financial assets. With legal ownership records, citizens can access bank loans more easily using their property cards. In Gujarat, loans of up to ₹50 lakh have been sanctioned on the basis of these cards. The scheme has created new opportunities for entrepreneurship, education and livelihoods in rural areas, while strengthening the economic empowerment of women and other underserved sections of society. To expand awareness and outreach, over 14,000 Gram Sabhas have been organised across Gujarat, advancing the vision of a Digital and Self-Reliant Rural India. (ANI)

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