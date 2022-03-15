Medchal Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): Telangana police on Sunday seized 120 kilograms of ganja and 2 liters of hashish oil from four drug peddlers who were illegally transporting the drugs from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) said, "On Sunday, after a tip, the Special Operations Team (SOT) intercepted a car at the Nalgonda flyover bridge under Bhongir Town police station and apprehended four persons for illegally transporting Ganja and Hash oil."

The accused were to sell the drugs to local drug peddlers at huge prices, added the CP.

"One of the accused Sriram, has been committing house-breaks in various areas in the city to earn easy money and this time made a plan to earn easy money by transporting Ganja from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad where there is a huge demand of the drugs," Bhagwat added.

"120 kgs of Ganja, two liters of hashish oil, a car, and for mobile phones all worth Rs 35 lakhs have been seized from the accused," Bhagwat said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

