Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 1,201 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 1,51,234 while eight more fatalities raised the COVID-19 related death toll in the state to 1,648, a health bulletin showed.

Of the fatalities, one each was from Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Panchkula, Hisar, Panipat and Gurugram districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Also Read | Larsen and Toubro Emerges As Lowest Bidder for Constructing 237 km Long Bullet Train Project Under Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

On Sunday, the state had reported no COVID-19 related fatality for the first time in the past four-and-a-half months.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases on Monday included Gurugram (228), Faridabad (153), Rohtak (129), Rewari (132) and Hisar (118).

Also Read | One Solution to Stop Stubble Burning Is the Use of Bio-Decomposer Technique Used by Delhi Govt, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Active cases in the state currently are 10,075 while the recovery rate was 92.25 percent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)