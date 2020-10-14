Chandigarh, Oct 14 (PTI) Haryana reported 1,205 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the infection tally to 1,45,507 on Wednesday, while thirteen more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,614, the Health department said.

Of the latest coronavirus fatalities reported from the state, four deaths were in Hisar, three in Panchkula, two each in Faridabad and Rohtak and one death each in Gurugram and Bhiwani, according to the state Health department's daily bulletin.

The places which reported new cases include include Gurugram (269), Faridabad (163) and Hisar (105), it said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 10,187, with the recovery rate at 91.89 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD

