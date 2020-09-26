Srinagar, Sep 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 1,217 fresh coronavirus cases, while 20 deaths took place in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 71,049 and the death toll to 1,125, officials said.

It was for the 24th consecutive day that the number of fresh cases crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period.

"The UT recorded 1,217 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 720 cases in Jammu and 497 in the Kashmir valley," the officials said.

The cumulative figure of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 71,049.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 301 new cases, followed by 180 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 18,430 active cases in the UT, while 51,494 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 20 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir -- 12 in Jammu and eight in the valley -- taking the death toll to 1,125, the officials said.

