Patna, Oct 13 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally went up to 1,98,222 after 1,223 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, while six fresh fatalities took the death toll to 961, the health department said in a bulletin here.

At least 1,030 people were also cured of the contagion in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,86,623.

The recovery rate is now 94.15 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 10,638 active cases, it said.

Out of the six new deaths, two were reported from Patna while one each was registered in Darbhanga, Gaya, Khagaria and Madhubani districts.

The 1,223 new cases included 272 from Patna district, 98 from Purnea, 63 from Katihar, 56 from Muzaffarpur and 52 from Araria, the bulletin said.

Altogether 85.72 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in Bihar so far, it said.

