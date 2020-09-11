Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) As many as 123 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the district's total number of active cases to 1,026, officials said on Thursday.

The fresh cases include 18 inmates of the district jail, two policemen, they said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, the authorities received 260 sample results, of which 123 were coronavirus positive.

She said 55 more people have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,976 in the district.

