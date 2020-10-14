Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) Pune district reported 1,237 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 3,10,430, a health official said on Wednesday evening.

The death toll reached 7,297 with 47 fatalities.

"Of the 1,237 cases, 528 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,55,595 patients till now. However, 1,413 patients were also discharged from city hospitals during the day," the official said.

With 289 new cases, the tally in Pimpri-Chinchwad stands at 84,564.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)